COMEDK UGET Result 2019: The results and answer keys of Under Graduate Entrance Test have been declared at comedk.org. Candidates can check the same by logging into the official website.

COMEDK UGET Result 2019: The Under Graduate Entrance Test results and final answer keys of Karnataka has been released today, May 27, 2019. The results have been declared by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) on the official website – comedk.org. The candidates who have appeared in the examination this year can check the results on the official website mentioned above.

According to reports, the UGET 2019 examination was conducted by the authority across 300 centres in the state on May 12, 2019. The examination was taken by those students who have qualified the Pre-University Course (PUC), or Class 12th exam for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in 190 colleges in the state. Reports say that there are around 20,000 seats at these engineering colleges which will be filled up by the candidates who are shortlisted in the UGET 2019.

How to download COMEDK UGET Result 2019?

Visit the official website of the COMDEK as mentioned above

Candidates on the homepage need to click on the link that reads, “UGET 2019 Result download”

On clicking, the candidates will have to enter their login details such as application sequence number or user ID and password and submit online

On submitting, the COMEDK UGET result will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take a print out of the result sheet for future reference if necessary

Here’s the link to download the result directly: COMEDK UGET Result 2019

.

