On Tuesday, the Consoritum of National Law Universities (CNLU) released the CLAT 2020 admit card on its official website. It may be download from the official websites- clat.ac.in or consortiumofnlus.ac.in, by candidates requiring it.

The Common Law Admission Test or CLAT, will be conducted on September 28, in 2020. CNLU has also released a notice having additional instructions for candidates. Additionally, the card would have signed medical self-declaration, which would be first shown at the gate and then submitted to the invigilator.

CLAT 2020 admit card: Direct link to download

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CLAT 2020, which was originally scheduled to be held on May 10, was postponed till May 24 The exams got further delayed until June 21 and was again rescheduled to August 22 and then September 7. It was then once again delayed due to lockdowns, and is now being held on the 28th of September.

CLAT is conducted for candidates seeking admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses taught in national law universities across India.

How to download the CLAT 2020 admit card

Visit the official website of CLAT 2020 at clat.ac.in or consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Enter mobile number and password to log into your account

The Admit Card will be on being displayed screen

Download and take print out

