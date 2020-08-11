The Common Law Admission Test 2020 is schedules to be held on the 7th of September this time. The duration will be 2 hours, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Read all the important guidelines here.

The Common Law Admission Test 2020 is set to be held on the 7th of September this time. The duration will be 2 hours, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. This was decided upon by the Consortium of National Law Universities. The CLAT 2020 date was also released by the General Body.

It is reported that the General Body of the Consortium of NLUs came together on Monday to set regulations for coronavirus during the examinations. These exams will be for both under-graduate and post-graduate courses at different venues, where suitable precautions against coronavirus will be observed.

The Admit Cards for students will be available to download on the Consortium’s website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in in about 2 weeks. The Consortium is currently establishing centres for the examination. Read the guidelines mentioned below for the Common Law Admission Test 2020.

All candidates have to carry their Admit Cards and some sort of Identification Card, otherwise, entry to the exam centres will not be permitted. These ID cards may be Aadhar Card, Passport, Voter ID or other documents as suggested by the Consortium.

Candidates need to appear at the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the examination begins so their medical condition can be determined and identity verified.

Candidates are to follow social distancing at the exam centre and are cannot forn groups together.

Items that may aid candidates with the exam (such as calculators, books, mobile phones) or disrupt the order of the examination (such as edibles, prank items) are strictly prohibited.

It will be compulsory for candidates to go through a thermal screening test

Candidates with a temperature higher than 99.14°C will be moved to isolation wards where the staff will also be using Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).

