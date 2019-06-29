The CGPGET 2019 will be held for getting admission to the courses of MA, MBA and MSc, offered by Osmania, Telangana, Mahatma Gandi, Satavahana, Kaktiya, Palamuru and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological universities.

CGPGET 2019: Candidates, who have not applied for the state-level Common Postgraduate Entrance Tes (CPGET) 2019, can do it today only as Saturday is the last date for the same. Interested candidates can visit the official website at tscpget.com and apply for the test. The CGPGET 2019 will be held for getting admission to the courses of MA, MBA and MSc, offered by Osmania, Telangana, Mahatma Gandi, Satavahana, Kaktiya, Palamuru and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological universities.

The entrance test will be held on July 8, 2019. Interested candidates, who want to apply for the test, are required to pay Rs 2,000 as a late fee. After today, no application will be entertained. The CGPGET 2019 will be conducted by Osmania University.

How to apply for CGPGET 2019:

Visit the official website at tscpget.com On the homepage, click on the link that reads fill application form under application option. Fill your required details on proceed to fill the application. Upload an image and make an online payment.

CGPGET 2019 Fee:

Candidates need to pay Rs 800 per subject as a registration fee. The candidates belonging to reserved will be given relaxation in the fee. They have to pay Rs 600 per subject. Meanwhile, the application process has started for APEAMCET counseling.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App