Are you are Science student and just completed your 12? Well, we are sure you are still contemplating which course and college to opt for now! Opting for the right course after passing class 12th is one of the most important steps to do. It is crucial since the choice of the career decides the future. Although, there are numerous career options for candidates who are still in dilemma, the best course that suits your personality is one of the most difficult things to do. If you want to get rid of the problems you are facing regarding the career options, take a look at the list of bright career options for Arts, Commerce and Science students.
Career options after class 12 for Commerce stream candidates:
1. Chartered Accountancy
2. Master of Business Administration
3. Chartered Financial Analyst
4. Company Secretary
Career options after class 12 for Science stream candidates
Courses in Medical Sciences:
M.B.B.S (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery)
B.D.S (Bachelor in Dental Sciences)
B.V.S (Bachelor in Veterinary Sciences)
Bachelor of Pharmacy (B. Pharm)
Bachelor in Nursing (B.Sc Nursing)
Biotechnology
Bioinformatics
B.P.T (Bachelor in Physiotherapy)
B.A.M.S (Bachelor in Ayurveda Medicinal Sciences)
Engineering as a career option
Agricultural Engineering, Aeronautical Engineering,Architecture, Automobile Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Biotechnology, Ceramic Technology, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Genetic Engineering, Industrial & Production Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Marine Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering, Mining Engineering, Petroleum Engineering, Plastic Technology, Polymer Engineering, Rubber Technology, Space Technology, Textile Industry etc.
Career options after class 12 for Art stream candidates:
Psychologist
Counselor
Economist
Market analyst
Sociologist
Social Worker
Historian
Anthropologist
Human Resources
Personal Executive
Writer
journalist
Editor
lawyer
Media Personnel
School Teacher
College Professor
University Professor