A Mumbai Congress worker Manoj Dubey was allegedly killed in Ghatkopar after a heated argument over a Facebook post. As per the reports, a controversial Facebook post criticising Congress MLA Naseem Khan sparked an argument between Congress and BJP workers on the social media platform and later some unidentified assailants killed Manoj Dubey at midnight near Asalpha Metro Station in Ghatkopar.

The reports claim that a group of BJP workers allegedly attacked the Congress leader and were armed with swords and knives. After the attack, Dubey was taken to the hospital in a very critical situation for the treatment, where doctors declared him dead.

“He (Manoj Dubey) shared a post on Facebook that Congress will form govt in 2019 on which BJP and Bajrang Dal workers posted rude comments. The altercation led to a fight with swords in which he was killed,” a relative of the deceased told ANI

After the matter was being reported, Mumbai’s Sakinaka police have reportedly arrested BJP Yuva Morcha workers Sunil Dubey, Umesh Singh and Akash Sharma in connection with the crime and investigation is underway. Earlier, an Aam Aadmi Party worker Naveen Das was killed by Sahibabad and his body was found inside a burnt car on the intervening night of October 4-5. Police had arrested 3 persons in connection with the murder of Aam Aadmi Party worker.

Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna told reporters that the 25-year-old Das was in a relationship with one of the accused, Tayyab, and had been forcing him to live with him. Tayyab resented this. He roped in two friends to rob and murder Das. They sedated him after giving him drug-laced sweets and then burnt him alive inside his car.

