Sunday, September 22, 2024
Live Tv

Consumer Helpline Facilitates ₹1 Cr Refund For Coaching Students

NCH launched a mission-mode initiative to address these grievances after receiving a surge of complaints about unfair practices, particularly regarding the refusal to refund enrollment fees.

The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has successfully facilitated a refund of ₹1 crore in enrollment fees for students and aspirants of various competitive exams, including the UPSC Civil Services and IIT entrance tests, the government announced on Sunday.

 

Filed under

COACHING CENTRES Delhi FEE REFUND IIT Karol Bagh National Consumer Helpline upsc

