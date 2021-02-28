OPJS University organized a convocation ceremony where many vivid and dazzling students graduated from the university. Few extraordinary students were also there who received a great token of appreciation for the extravagant researchers.

OPJS University (Om Parkash Jogender Singh University) is a Private University located in the Churu District of Rajasthan, India. This University is spread over 32 acres of land surrounded by Aravali Hills in pollution-free, lush green, and eco-friendly environment. The whole campus is wi-fi enabled with ultra-modern smart classes for efficient and effective teaching. University offers a plethora of courses in the fields of Engineering, Pharmacy, Law, Business Education, Agriculture Studies Etc. The college supports the moto of knowledge with wisdom.

Recently OPJS University organized a convocation ceremony. It is a celebratory ceremony where degrees are conferred upon a graduating class. The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. This year many vivid and dazzling students graduated from the university who was a matter of pride for the university.

This year the degrees were given by the chairman of the university Mr. Rakesh Sehrawat with the presence of founder chairman Om Prakash Dalal and Jogender Singh. Few extraordinary students were also there who received a great token of appreciation for the extravagant researchers. Ms.Yashica was given a doctorate for her extraordinary research on British drama which she did from Switzerland and Mr. Ravinder Kharb who also got a doctorate for his research on solar panels.

It’s time to celebrate all the hard work that led to this joyful occasion!

