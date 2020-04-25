Coronavirus India: A UGC appointed committee has recommended starting the new academic year for colleges from September instead of July. Another committee on online leaning has advised against conducting the examinations online.

In the wake of a nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak in India, Colleges may kickstart new academic session from September instead of July. A seven-member committee set up by University Grants Commission (UGC) has recommended that the new academic year for higher education, which generally starts in the month of July, should be delayed by 2 months and start in September.

The government appointed committee has also recommended that the semester end examinations or year-end examinations, which could not be held earlier due to the lockdown, should be conducted in the month of July. A source has told a news portal that the recommendations are not binding but will help UGC frame the academic calendar and university examinations.

Headed by Haryana Central University vice chancellor R C Kuhad, the members of the committee were Inter-University Accelerator Centre director A C Pandey, Banasthali Vidyapeeth’s vice chancellor Aditya Shastri and Panjab University’s head Raj Kumar.

Also Read: IIT-Delhi’s low-cost testing kit gets ICMR approval

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown: Home Ministry allows reopening of shops with conditions, malls to remain closed

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)’s Vice Chancellor Nageshwar Rao headed another committee set up by UGC on online learning and recommended against online examinations. The committee said that online examinations cannot be made mandatory for universities due to diversity, local environment, current infrastructure, technology support, composition of students and preparedness of learners.

Educational institutions across the country are closed since March 16 to curb the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, the lockdown has been extended till May 3, 2020.

Also Read: Coronavirus India: 1752 new cases and 37 deaths in last 24 hours, Health ministry reports 23,452 confirmed cases, toll reaches 743

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App