CISR NET result 2019: The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research NET result 2019 is out at the official website of CISR, candidates can check or download the result on the official website of CISR. Candidates must know that the CISR NET result will appear in the PDF format consist of the Total Candidates: 2150 result.

CISR NET result 2019: CISR NET result for June exam 2019 has been announced by the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR). Candidates who had appeared for the CISR NET examinations 2019 can check the result on the official website of CSIR or click on the link csirhrdg.res.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know, that the result report has been confirmed by the leading media agencies and candidates can access the result by filling the credentials like date of birth, roll number and security code. The result will appear in the PDF format in an online mode, so its adviced that candidates must have good internet connection so that they can download or check the result without any distortion. The CISR NET result 2019 consists of Roll no and rank number.

Follow the steps to check the CISR NET result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link csirhrdg.res.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under News and Announcements

Step 3: Click on the generated link Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam Result June 2019, under News section

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: CISR NET result will appear in the PDF format

Step 6: Candidates can download the result or take a hard copy of it for future references.

In 1942 the government of India decided to establish an Institute which will thoroughly research on aerospace engineering, structural engineering, ocean sciences, life sciences, metallurgy, chemicals, mining, food, petroleum, leather, and environmental science and gave the name Council of Scientific and Industrial Research to the institute.

