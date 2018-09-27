CPCL Recruitment 2018: A recruitment notification for the posts of Engineer, IT and S officer, HR officers have been released on the official website of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL). Interested candidates can apply for the 42 vacancies at cpcl.co.in.

CPCL Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited from interested and eligible candidates for the posts of Engineer, IT&S officer, HR officer, and safety officer through a notification released by the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) on its official website. The CPCL has notified that there are around 42 vacancies which will be filled up through this recruitment drive.

Candidates who are interested to apply for the CPCL recruitment examination this year can check the necessary details regarding the vacancies by visiting the official website, www.cpcl.co.in. Meanwhile, the candidates have to submit their applications along with an application fee i.e. for general/ OBC categories, the application fee is Rs 500. CPCL will be conducting the written exam on November 11, 2018.

How to apply for CPCL Recruitment Examination 2018?

Log in to the official website of CPCL – www.cpcl.co.in

Under the ‘People and Careers’ tab on the right side of the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment Drive’

Now, search for the ‘Click here to apply online’ and click on it

Read all the important instructions mentioned in the notification

Click on ‘Apply Now’

Fill in all the necessary details and click on submit

Name of the Posts and number of vacancies

Engineer (Chemical): 21

Engineer (Mechanical): 9

Engineer (Electrical): 5

Engineer (Civil): 2

Engineer (Metallurgy): 1

IT & S Officer: 1 post

Human Resources Officer: 2

Safety Officer: 1

The candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the CPCL Recruitment Exam 2018 which is set to be conducted by the concerned authority in Chennai only. Those who qualify in the written test will have to appear for the personal interview.

For more details regarding the vacancies, visit the official website and check the detailed employment notification.

To go to the official website of CPCL directly and apply online, click on this link: https://www.cpcl.co.in/

