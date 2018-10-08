CPCL Recruitment 2018: The application process for the recruitment of 42 engineer and other posts is soon going to close at cpcl.co.in. Candidates are advised to submit their application forms asap.

CPCL Recruitment 2018: The Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) had invited applications for the recruitment of Engineer and various other posts on its official website. However, the application process is soon going to close. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications for the above-mentioned vacancies can apply to the post through the prescribed format asap.

As per reports, the last date for submission of application forms has been scheduled for October 8, 2018, i.e. today. According to reports, candidates are advised to go through the official notification before applying to the posts. Applicants must also note that the maximum age limit for this post is 26 years. Candidates can check the other eligibility criteria and necessary details on the official website of CPCL.

Important Dates:

The application starts on September 24, 2018

Last Date for submission of application: October 8, 2018

Vacancy Details of CPCL Recruitment 2018:

Engineer (Chemical): 21

Engineer (Mechanical): 09

Engineer (Electrical): 05

Engineer (Civil): 02

Human Resource Officer: 02

Engineer (Metallurgy): 01

IT & S Officer: 01 Post

Safety Officer: 01

How to apply for the Engineer and Other posts online?

Log into the official website of CPCL – https://www.cpcl.co.in/ Click on the People and Careers tab Search for the link that reads, “Recruitment Drive” on the homepage Click on it Candidates will be directed to a different page Here, click on the link that reads, “Click here to apply online” Candidates can now fill in all the details and submit take a print out of the same for future reference

To go to the official website of the CPCL directly and apply online, click on this link: https://www.cpcl.co.in/

