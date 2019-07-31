CPGEE Merit List 2019: Cotton University is likely to declare the merit list for CPGEE 2019. As per the official notification released by the University, the merit list for CPGEE 2019 would be declared today on the official website of the University, admissions.cottonuniversity.ac.in.

CPGEE merit list 2019: Cotton University is likely to release the merit list for CPGEE 2019 today, July 31, 2019. As per the official notification released by the University, the merit list for CPGEE 2019 would be declared today on the official website of the University, admissions.cottonuniversity.ac.in.

CPGEE entrance exams were held from July 19, 2019, to July 27, 2019. Earlier the university has released the provisional merit list for the admissions in the Cotton Graduates Category. The merit list of CPGEE 2019 will be available on the website admissions.cottonuniversity.ac.in.

The merit list will include the list of candidates who have qualified for the admissions on the basis of the marks secured in the entrance examination. Candidates who will qualify the exams must note that the admission process will be conducted on August 2, 2019, and August 3, 2019.

Steps to check CPGEE merit list 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university,

admissions.cottonuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on PG Admission 2019

link

Step 3: Click on the notification section

Step 4: Merit list will be displayed on the screen, download the merit list PDF for reference.

In order to report for the admission process, candidates are required to carry the following documents:

Two printouts of the filled up application form

Two recent passport size photographs,

One self-attested copy each of the grade sheets of all six semesters of the qualifying degree

One self-attested copy of Caste Certificate issued by a competent authority as per Govt. of Assam rule

Valid Income Certificate of the parents from the local Circle/Revenue

Officer for candidates seeking admission under the Assam Govt.

Scheme of Waiver of Admission Fees.

