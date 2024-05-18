CRPF Constable Tradesman Result 2024 Released At rect.crpf.gov.in – Direct Link Inside

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has officially announced the results for the CRPF Constable (Technical & Tradesman) Examination 2023. Candidates who participated in the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Constable (Technical/Tradesmen/Ministerial) posts can now access their results on the CRPF’s official recruitment website, rect.crpf.gov.in.

Key Details:

Exam Name: CRPF Constable (Technical & Tradesman) Examination 2023

Exam Date: July 1 to 12, 2023

Number of Vacancies: 9,212 for Constable (Technical and Tradesman) posts

Result Announcement: The results for the CBT have been released and are available online.

How to Check the CRPF Tradesman Result 2024:

To check the results, candidates should follow these steps:

1. Visit the Official Website: Open the CRPF recruitment website at [rect.crpf.gov.in](http://rect.crpf.gov.in).

2. Navigate to the Notification Section: On the homepage, locate the ‘Notification’ section.

3.Access the Result Link: Click on the link titled “Result of Computer Based Test (CBT) of Constable (Tech/Tradesmen/Pioneer/Min) in CRPF Examination-2023.”

4. View the Result: A PDF file containing the list of shortlisted candidates for the next selection stage will be displayed.

5. Download and Print: Download the PDF and print a copy for future reference.

The CRPF aims to fill a substantial number of vacancies, totaling 9,212 positions, through this recruitment drive. The announcement of the results marks a significant step forward for the candidates moving to the next phase of the selection process.

Candidates are encouraged to promptly check their results and follow any further instructions provided by the CRPF for subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

