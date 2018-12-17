CRPF recruitment 2018: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications for 359 posts of Constables. The candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website of CRPF at www.crpf.gov.in. As per the official notification, the selected will be placed all over India. The application form is available in offline mode only.

CRPF recruitment 2018: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications for 359 posts of Constables. The candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website of CRPF at www.crpf.gov.in. As per the official notification, the selected will be placed all over India. The application form is available in offline mode only. There is no availability of online forms. The applications process for the above posts began on December 12, 2018, and the last date to successfully apply for the same is January 13, 2019. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification before applying for the above posts.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who want to apply for the position should be between 18 to 23 years of age. Upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years in case of SC/ST applicants and 03 years in case of OBC applicants. Upper age limit is relaxed by 10 years for Persons with Disability (PWD).

Salary details:

Head Constable (General Duty) – Level- 4 Rs. 25500-81100/-

Constable (General Duty) – Level- 3 Rs. 21700-69100/-

Selection process:

Written exam

Personal Interview

Document Verification

Payment of fees:

Candidates belonging to General Category will need to pay an application fee of Rs 100 while no fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Women Applicants.

Know how to apply:

Log on to the official website of CRPF at www.crpf.gov.in On the homepage, click on View All under Recruitment Section You will be directed to a new page Click on View Detail to download the official notification Check all details including eligibility required to successfully for the Constable posts Take print out the application form or Print your CV Fill all the necessary details required by Central Reserve Police Force Attach all the necessary documents and attest by self-signature the same Duly sign the application form and cover it. Send hard copies of self-attested documents: ID Proof, Proof of Date of Birth, Educational Certificates: Mark-Sheets/Degree Certificate, Caste to DIG, Group Centre, CRPF, Jharoda Kalan, New Delhi-110072 by January 13.

