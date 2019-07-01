Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued a notification for recruiting for the post of Specialist, GDMO and other Posts. Aspiring candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview on July 30 and July 31, 2019.

Important Dates:

Walk-in-interview Date – July 30 and July 31, 2019

CRPF Vacancy Details:

Specialist – 7 Posts

Dental Surgeon – 1 Post

General Duty Medical officer – 23 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Specialist, GDMO, and Other Posts

Educational Qualifications:

Specialist- Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in concerned speciality

Dental Surgeon- A degree (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) from a recognized University.

General Duty Medical Officer – MBBS from a recognized University

How to apply for CRPF Recruitment 2019:

Interested candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview on July 30 and July 31, 2019, in Composite Hospital, CRPF, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh). All candidates are advised to bring all the necessary documents with them. Aspirants can check the official notification for more details.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is India’s largest Central Armed Police Force and is considered to be the world’s largest Paramilitary Force. It functions under the authority of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of the Government of India.

The CRPF’s main role in assisting the states in Police operations in maintaining law and order and curbing insurgencies. After Indian Independence, it became the Central Reserve Police Force on the enactment of the CRPF Act on December 28, 2019.

With 239 battalions and various other establishments, the CRPF is considered India’s largest paramilitary force and has a sanctioned strength of more than 3,00,000 personnel as of 2017.

