CRPF Recruitment 2019 @ crpf.gov.in: The CRPF Teacher Job notification was released by the CRPF for interested as well as eligible candidates. The CRPF, Group Centre has invited applications for the recruitment of Female Trained Teacher for Montessori School of GC CRPF Avadi. Note: As the application process has ended today, all the aspirants who submitted their complete application form along with fee are advised to attend the walk-in-interview in order to clear for the selection process for the post of CRPF Teacher Job on June 4, 2019.
Important dates to note:
- Last Date to send Application: June 2, 2019
- Walk-in-interview Date: June 4, 2019
CRPF vacancy details for the post of CRPF Teacher Job:
- Total vacancy: 4
- Reserved vacancies: 2
Eligibility Criteria including Educational/ Technical Qualification & Experience that each and every candidate must note:
- Degree with D.Ed / D.P. T.Ed / NTT Trained / Montessori Trained / B.Ed
- Minimum experience of 2 years as per Primary Teacher
- Candidate must have a Montessori / NTT Certificate
- Should know how to read, speak and write languages like English, Hindi & Tamil.
- Must be proficient in computer especially in Microsoft/Office tool etc.
This is how the candidate will be selected: Aspirants will be selected on the performance of candidates in walk-in-interview.
- Soon after the selection, honorarium Rs. 8,250 (fixed) per month will be paid to the candidate.
How to Apply for the post of CRPF Teacher Job:
- Interested candidates were supposed to obtain an application form from GC Office (Cash Section) /Montessori School, GC CRPF, Avadi and send it to the CRPF on or before June 2 i.e. today, Sunday. Make sure you attend the interview on June 4, 2019, by reaching the CRPF office: DIGP, GC CRPF, Avadi, Chennai-65 along with their Bio-Data and original educational and experience certificates.