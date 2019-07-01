Recruitment is being done on total 92 positions in CRPF like GDMO, Specialist, Dental Surgeon and others. Interested candidates can appear for the interview to be held on July 30-31.

There are 23 vacancies for the post of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO), 7 posts for Specialist and 1 post for Dental Surgeon. The eligibility criteria are different in terms of educational qualifications with respect to different positions.

For the post of Specialist, A Masters Degree/ Diploma is required in the respective discipline. For the position of dental surgeon, A bachelors degree of dental surgery is essential from a recognized University. And for the position of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO), an MBBS degree is required from a recognized University by Medical Council of India (MCI).

The candidates will be placed in CRPF hospitals on a contractual basis and will be selected through an interview on July 30-31 at Composite Hospital, CRPF, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh). Candidates while appearing for the interview need to bring all the required documents such as degree, age proof, work experience certificate etc. in original & photocopies for the verification process.

Candidates applying for the posts must submit an application on plain paper mentioning post name for which they are appearing for the interview. They also need to bring 5 passport size photographs. Post interview, the applicants will be going through a medical examination before the final selection.

