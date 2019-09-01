CRSU B.Ed Result 2019: CRSU, Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University Haryana has declared the B.Ed 1st and 2nd Year Result 2019 for the June Exam 2019. the result has been declared on the official website of the university, Candidates those who had appeared in B.ED 1st and 2nd-year exam can check the results by visiting the results section on crsu.ac.in website.

CRSU, Haryana has announced the results in the PDF format and list contains details about the candidates who have managed to clear the exam for 1st and 2nd year B.Ed program. The CSRU B.Ed 1st and 2nd Year examination was held in the month of June and the result for the same has been released.

Steps check CRSU B.Ed Result 2019 online

In order to access CRSU B.Ed Result 2019 online, candidates can follow the simple steps listed below. These steps will help the students access the CRSU BEd result PDF easily, without any delays or problems.

Step 1: Visit official website crsu.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll Down to latest announcements section

Step 3: Find and click on ‘Results B.Ed. I Year and II Year Exam Event June 2019’

Step 4: Result PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the PDF and use the search functionality to find your result

