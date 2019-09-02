CRSU B.Ed Result 2019: The B.Ed 1st and 2nd-year results of CRSU conducted in June 2019 have been released on the official website crsu.ac.in. Candidates who are interested in checking their results can do the same on the official website. CRSU, Haryana released the B.Ed 1st and 2nd-year results on September 1, 2019

CRSU B.Ed Result 2019: The B.Ed 1st and 2nd-year results of CRSU conducted in June 2019 have been released on the official website crsu.ac.in by the Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University. Candidates who are interested in checking their results can do the same on the official website. CRSU, Haryana released the B.Ed 1st and 2nd-year results on September 1, 2019. Alternatively, candidates can also check the results of SRCU B.Ed 2019 through the direct link provided below.

To keep in mind, speedy convenience, the Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, Haryana has declared the results in the form of a pdf list.

CRSU BEd Result pdf contains details about the candidates who had managed to pass the examination for 1st and 2nd year B.Ed programme. Since the list contains also result status’ list of the candidates, students will not be able to check their detailed scorecard.

Scorecard will be provided by the University later on from their office.

CRSU B.Ed Result 2019 online: Steps to check

In order to know the result of CRSU B.Ed Result 2019 online, Candidates can follow the simple steps as listed below. These steps will help the students to access the CRSU BEd result pdf easily, without any delays or problems.

Step 1: Go to the official website crsu.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the latest announcement section

Step 3: Find and click on ‘Results B.Ed. I Year and II Year Exam Event June 2019’

Step 4: Result will be d‬isplayed in a pdf the screen

Step 5: Download the pdf, and use search functionality to search your result.

