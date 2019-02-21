ICSI CS Foundation Dec Result 2018: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has released the CS Foundation 2018 examination conducted, in the month of December 2018, result on the official website icsi.edu. Candidates who appeared for the ICSI CS Foundation December exams 2018 can check their results on the official website icsi.edu.

CS Foundation Result 2018: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has released the Foundation 2018 result on the official website icsi.edu. The CS Foundation examination was conducted in the month of December 2018. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to check the result on the official website.

Following are the steps to check the result and the passing criteria.



The candidates are advised to keep their 17-digit registration number. It is necessary for the candidates to generate the registration number in order to check the result.

Passing certificate

The candidates are required to score minimum 40 per cent in all the papers– 1 to 4 and an aggregate of 50 per cent overall.

If not satisfied with the result, the candidates can send the request for verification of result. The request should be sent within 30 days after the result announcement.

ICSI CS foundation result 2018: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website icsi.edu.

Step 2. Click on the Result Link on the home page.

Step 3. Direct link will be generated to check result once released.

Step 4. As window opens, enter your details required with the registration number. Click on submit.

Step 5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. ICSI would not issue a physical copy of the mark sheet.

Step 7. Download the same. A subject-wise break-up result would be released soon.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More