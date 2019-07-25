CS Foundation Result 2019: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is about to declare the CS Foundation result on its official website. Candidates those who have appeared in the exam can check the CS Foundation Result 2019 on the official website i.e icsi.edu

CS Foundation Result 2019: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India or ICSI will soon release the CS Foundation exam result on its official website. As per the official notification, the result will be announced at 11:00 am on the result website on July 25, 2019.

The examination was conducted by the institute on June 8 and 9, 2019. Candidates those who have appeared in the exam can check the CS Foundation Result 2019 on the official website i.e icsi.edu

The results will be released along with the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks that could be used as a provisional mark sheet.

The formal mark sheet will be out and it would be uploaded on the website after the declaration of the CS Foundation Result 2019. The Institute said in a statement that no physical copy of ICSI foundation result-cum-marks statement will be issued to the candidates.

Candidates those who will qualify the CS Foundation exam will be eligible for enrollment to December session of CS Executive / Professional Programmes exam held by

ICSI.

Earlier, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India had released the CS Foundation result for the December 2019 exam in February, in which Kalyani Ashwin Pundlik was the topper and total 352 candidates were placed in the top 25 ranks. Yukti Jain secured the second position and Janvi and Muskan Sahu was third.

