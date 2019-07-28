CSAB 2019: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) likely to release the first seat allotment list. Candidates can check the first seat allotment list @csab.nic.in

CSAB 2019: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) stated the registration process for the CSAB 2019 special round seat allocation for IITs, NITs, and GFITs. Candidates must know that the registration process was started on July 25 2019. Eligible candidates must have to register on or before July 27 2019( yesterday). However, the first seat allotment list for the CSAB is expected to be released today.

Candidates must know that the counselling process of CSAB 2019 will be conducted through online mode only. Total 2 special rounds of counselling and seat allotment for IIITs and NITs and GFTIs will be conducted. Candidates who have qualified for JEE Main 2019 will only be able to participate in CSAB 2019 Special Round Counselling.

Follow the steps to check the process of CSAB counselling process.

Step 1: Click on the link @csab.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the Home section

Step 3: Click on the generated link, CSAB Special Round 1 Seat Allocation Result NEW

Step 4: A new web page will open

Step 5: Candidates must enter JEE(Main) Application Number, Password, Enter security pin (case sensitive), Security Pin/ captcha

Ste 6: Click on the submit button

Step 7: The details about the counselling will appear

Step 8: Candidates must download it or take a hard copy of it for further references.

