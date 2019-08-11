CSAB 2019: Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has released the seat allotment result of the supernumerary round. The candidates those who had appeared in the exam can check the allotment result on the official website of

Selected candidates whose names appear in the list will be eligible to get admission in the institutes like NITs, IIITs and CFTIs.

Steps to check CSAB 2019 Seat Allotment

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSAB i.e. csab.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they need to click on the link of seat allotment.

Step 3: Candidates would be redirected to a new page

Step 4: log in using their credentials. (Roll no/ registration number)

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen which they need to download and save for the future.

Selected candidates whose names appear in the result need to report to the respective institute for admission. Candidates are advised to carry their necessary documents for the process of document verification and payment of fees can be done there. The formalities of admission need to completed from August 11 to August 14, 2019. If the candidates failed to complete the admission formalities before the last date, then they will be disqualified and will not be allowed to get admission in the allocated seats

Also, those who are eligible and hold a valid JEE Main rank, will be considered for the admission.

DIRECT LINK: csab.nic.in.

