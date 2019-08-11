CSAB 2019: The result for the allotment result of the supernumerary round by the Central Seat Allocation Board CSAB on the official website csab.nic.in. Interested candidates can check the result in an online mode who are eagerly waiting for the result. Candidates whose names will appear on the list will get an admission to the institutes like NITs, IIITs and CFTIs.

CSAB 2019: Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has declared the allotment result of the supernumerary round. Candidates can check the result in an online mode who have been waiting for the result for so long. Candidates whose names will appear on the list will be eligible to get an admission to the institutes like NITs, IIITs and CFTIs. Candidates can check the result through the official website, i.e. csab.nic.in.

CSAB 2019 supplementary round will provide an opportunity to the candidates who belong to the UTs of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Lakshadweep & Kandvi and Andaman& Nicobar Islands for admitting into the participating institutes.

Candidates will also be able to check the result through the direct link which is mentioned below:

Candidates who’ve been waiting for the result can check the result through a certain steps to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website first i.e. csab.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link of seat allotment.

Step 3: candidates will be redirected to a new portal where they will have to log in with their own credentials.

Step 4: On submission of the details, the result will be displayed from where they can download the result. After this, they can take a point out for future use.

Candidates whose names will appear on the report to the respective institute for admission. They need to carry out a certain procedure for the admission. They need to go through a process of document verification and payment of fees to finish all the formalities. The formalities need to be completed between August 11 to August 14, 2019.

