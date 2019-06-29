The registration process of CSAB NEUT 2019 has been started by the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirappalli. Candidates can apply for the admissions on or before July 6, 2019.

CSAB NEUT 2019: National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirappalli has started the registration process of CSAB NEUT for 2019. Candidates aspiring to take admissions in the institute need to register themselves for the admission process before July 6, 2019. This year registration process has started and candidates can now apply for the same. Only those candidates who have passed the JEE Main 2019 exam will be able to register for the exam.

The last date to register for admissions is July 6. The admissions will be granted in the participating institutes which are situated in North Eastern states and Union Territories (NEUT). Only candidates belonging to North Eastern States and Union Territories can apply for admissions. The states that fall under this category are Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar islands, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Lakshwadeep.

How to register for CSAB NEUT 2019

The candidates who have qualified the JEE Mains exam 2019 can register for admissions by following the points given below:

Step 1 – The candidates need to visit the official website at first i.e. csab.nic.in.

Step 2 – On the homepage, candidates will find the link of registration which they need to click.

Step 3 – The candidates need to provide their JEE Main 2019 application number and the password to log in.

Step 4 – After the login, candidates need to submit their personal details.

Step 5 – On submission, the candidates need to take a print out of the application form for future use.

