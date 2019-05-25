CSBC Bihar Forest Guard written exam 2019: The admit card for the forest guard written examination has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar on the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the official website.

The written examination would be conducted for the recruitment to 902 forest guard posts. The selected candidates will be recruited at the pay scale of Rs 5,200 to 20,200. The written examination will consist of 400 marks. The question paper consists of 100 questions and each question carry 4 marks. The question paper will have four parts.

CSBC Bihar Forest Guard written exam 2019: How to download admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website- csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter the required details such as registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will display on the screen

Step 5: Download the result. Take out a print out for future use.

CSBC Bihar recruitment: Post-wise vacancies

Unreserved category – 451

Schedule caste – 145

Schedule tribe – 9

Backward class – 108

backward class women – 27

other backward class – 162

Part I will consist of 30 questions from current affairs topics of national and international importance. Part II will have 25 questions from class 10 level statistics. Part III will have 25 questions from General Science, Environment Science, Bio-diversity, and Climate change. Part IV is consist of 20 questions to test the knowledge of Hindi language.

