CSBSC Bihar Recruitment 2019: The Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar has started the online registration process of post of forest guard on the official website csbcbponline.com and csbc.bih.nic.in from today i.e January 1, 2019. The interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website. The application window will remain open for a month and it will end on January 31, 2019.

The selected candidates will be paid of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200. The duration for the examination is 30 minutes. The applicants need to register after which their session will expire.

Following are the steps to check it online

Step 1: Go to the official website – csbcbponline.com

Step 2: On the home page, a link which says ‘click here for new registrations’, click on it.

Step 3: Fill-in the basic details within the prescribed duration

Step 4: The candidates will receive an automatically generated registration number and password through email id and phone number

Step 5: A log-in screen will be displayed

Step 6: Fill-in the details for the preferred post, add education details etc.

Step 7: Fill in your education-related details from intermediate to the highest qualification

Step 8: Submit the details and make payment

Step 9: Upload a coloured scanned photograph and signatures in both English and Hindi

Step 10: Take print out of registration slip

CSBSC Bihar Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

There are a total 451 unreserved category of posts. For Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribes, there are 145 and 9 respective seats are available. A total 108 posts are vacant for backward class men and 27 posts are unoccupied for backward class women. For other backward class, there are 162 posts are unoccupied.

