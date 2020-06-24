Bihar Police is currently recruiting 454 CSBC female constables. The registration of the same has begun on csbc.bih.nic.in.

Central Selection Board of Constable, CSBC, Bihar Police has begun the recruitment process of lady constables for Bihar Police Swabhiman Battalion. The registration process has begun on csbc.bih.nic.in . Interested candidates may check the process below on how to apply for it. The registrations have been open since yesterday i.e. June 23rd till July 24th. The examination date is yet to be announced.

Here are the steps to apply for the exam:

1. The candidates have to visit the official website of Bihar Police here. https://apply-csbc.com/V3/applicationIndex

2. Read the advertisement for the guidelines to fill the application form.

3. Use the generated ID and Password to fill the application completely.

4. Pay the application fee and keep the form saved for future reference after submitting it.

Bihar Police CSBC Lady Constable 2020: Eligibility, Exam, and Salary Details:

Eligibility: The candidates must remember that the posts for the constable would be filled through an exam where the female candidates must be of Scheduled Tribe category and of Indian nationality. The candidates must have passed 10+2 from a recognised board, college, or university and have to be between 18 and 30 years old. The physical standards set for the candidates require 155 cm (5.1 ft) as the minimum height.

Salary Details: The candidates who qualify for the posts would be provided with a monthly salary of level 3 in Bihar Police that ranges between INR 21,700 to INR 69,100.

Exam details: The examination will consist of 100 marks and be conducted for two hours. It would be a pen-paper based exam in which the candidates would have to fill an OMR sheet for answers. The candidates need to secure more than 30 percent in the written exam to qualify for the physical test which would also consist of 100 marks.

The mark division is as follows:

Race (1km) – 50 marks

Shot Put – 25 marks

Long Jump – 25 marks

