APTET 2018 Result: According to some reports, Commissioner of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the APTET result today on its official website @ aptet.apcfss.in. Some earlier reports were expecting results to declare on March 16, but due to the non-availability of state education minister, the date of result shifted to March 19, 2018. As per statistics by the Commissioner of School Education, Andhra Pradesh (CSE AP), a total of 4,10,828 candidates have attempted the exam this year. Recently, APTET 2018 answer keys were released. The APTET 2018 examination was held in 20 sessions from 21 February 2018 till 2 March 2018.

CSE, Andhra Pradesh in a statement has said that candidates who are not satisfied with their answer keys can apply for rectification through written request till March 9. In a bid to promote underprivileged students, CSE AP had fixed mark criteria for different categories. Candidates belong to SC community need to secure minimum 60% marks, the passing marks for BC community are 50% marks and for other categories, it has been fixed at 40%. After the date of TET examination, the APTET certificate/ Marks Memo shall be valid for a period of 7 years in accordance with NCTE guidelines.

Know about the DSC Recruitment Criteria:

To successfully get selected in District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment, candidates with APTET scores will have the advantage. 20% selection will be given to APTET score for the selection.

How to check the AP TET results 2018-19:

Firstly, visit the official website https://aptet.apcfss.in/

Now look for APTET 2018-19 results on the website

Click on the APTET results 2018-19 link

Enter your registration number and password

Click on the submit button

Finally, the results will appear on your screen

Carefully check your result and other details

You can download it and take a printout of the result for future reference

