CSEB NEUT 2019: Registration process has been started for the CSAB NEUT 2019. Candidates can register themselves for the same by visiting the official website of CSAB, csab.nic.in.

CSEB NEUT 2019: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirapalli has started the registration process for the CSAB NEUT 2019. All the candidates who are seeking admissions in the institute are required to register themselves first for the examination. All the interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Central Seat Allocation Board North Eastern States and Union Territories (CSAB NEUT), csab.nic.in. Only those candidates will be able to register for the same who have clearly passed the JEE Main 2019 examination. All the candidates should keep it in mind they will be able to register for the same till the last date which is July 6, 2019. The admission to the students will be granted in the institutes situated in the North Eastern Union Territories (NEUT). It is also important for the students to know that the participating institutes will provide admissions to only those candidates who belong to the North Eastern States and Union Territories (NEUT). The state that falls under this category is Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu.

Steps to register for CSAB NEUT 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Central Seat Allocation Board North Eastern States and Union Territories (CSAB NEUT), csab.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link of registration present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Candidates need to enter the JEE Main 2019 application number and the password in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: The candidates need to submit all the details after the login as per the requirements.

Step 6: Tap the submit button.

Step 7: Take a print out of the application form for any sort of future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App