CSIR IHBT recruitment 2019: Council of the Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT) has invited applications for the posts of Junior research fellow, Project fellow, Project assistant level II, Project assistant level 1. All the eligible candidates can go for the interview scheduled in the last week of May.

CSIR IHBT recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the post of project assistant and a few other posts by the Council of the Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT). All the interested and eligible candidates can attend the walk-in interview which is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2019, and May 27, 2019.

Important dates for CSIR IHBT recruitment 2019:

Dates for the interview: May 24, 2019, and May 27, 2019

Vacancy details for the CSIR IHBT recruitment 2019:

Junior research fellow: 2 vacancies

Project fellow: 1 vacancy

Project assistant level II: 9 vacancies

Project assistant level 1: 7 vacancies

Eligibility criteria for CSIR IHBT recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification:

Junior research fellow: Master’s degree in biotechnology or in any branch of biological science. Project fellow: MSc from botany, forestry, environmental science. Project assistant level II: MSc in Agriculture, Horticulture or botany. Project assistant level I: BSc in biotechnology or any medical stream.

Age limit:

Junior research fellow: The upper age limit for the post of junior research fellow is 28 years. Project fellow: The upper age limit for the post of project fellow is 30 years. Project assistant level II: The upper age limit for the post of project assistant level II is 30 years. Project assistant level I: The upper age limit for the post of project assistant level I is 28 years.

Pay scale for CSIR IHBT recruitment 2019:

Junior research fellow: The candidates shortlisted for the post of junior research fellow will be paid Rs 25,000 per month and HRA.

Project Fellow: The candidates shortlisted at the post of project fellow will be paid Rs 16,000 per month.

Project assistant level II: The candidates shortlisted for the post of Project assistant level II will be paid Rs 25,000 per month and HRA.

Project assistant level I: The candidates shortlisted for the post of Project assistant level I will be paid Rs 15,000 per month.

How to apply for the CSIR IHBT recruitment 2019:

The candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of CSIR IHBT, ihbt.res.in, and download the application from which all the candidates are supposed to take to the venue of interview. The venue of the interview is CSIR IHBT, Palampur.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App