CSIR-IIIM Recruitment 2019: Good news for all Government job seekers, the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) has released a job notification for the post of Technical Assistant on its official website – iitb.ac.in. The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 25 March 2019. The last date for submission of the application is 25 March 2019. Interested candidates should apply as early as possible before closure of the application process on the official website of CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM).

Reportedly, there are about 11 Technical Assistant posts vacant, which will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates must note that the need to fulfil the eligibility criteria for applying to the vacant posts. They need to have a Diploma in Engineering or B.Sc. (Science) from a recognized University/Institute in the concerned subject with experience for the Technical Assistant posts.

Age Limit for Technical Assistant Posts:

Candidates must not exceed the age of 28 Years (Age Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women, as per Govt. Rules) as on the last date for application. Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format and send the applications along with other necessary documents to the Director CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu.

How to download the job Notification?

1. Log into the official website as mentioned above

2. Fill the form by filling all mandatory blanks

3. Attach the documents been asked

4. Pay the registration amount if been asked

5. Submit it by verifying all the documents

Note: The last date of receipt of application is 25 March 2019.

