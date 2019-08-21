CSIR NAL Scientist Recruitment 2019: CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories has invited the application for bright and talented Scientist. Candidates can apply through its official website @nal.res.in.

CSIR NAL Scientist Recruitment 2019: CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories, Banglore invites online application for Principal Scientists and Senior Principal Scientists in the area of Design, Development, Testing, and evaluation. Company is looking for highly qualified and bright candidates having a zeal for innovative as Scientist to take part in the exciting task of Aerospace R&D and Technology Development.

Total available posts for Principal Scientist is 6 and for Senior principal is 6. Candidates are advised to visit CSIR NAL’s official website @nal.res.in to apply for the posts. The application fee amount is Rs 100 and application should be submitted on or before September 16.

Candidates are also advised to fill the online application form carefully and upload the required documents. After filling the application form, take out the print out and send it to the Director, CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories, P.B.No.1779, HAL Airport Road, Kodihalli, Bengaluru-560017 by post.

CSIR NAL Scientist Recruitment 2019: Postcode, minimum qualification, and required experience

Principal Scientist:

Postcode: PS-101

For this post, candidates should have done Ph.D. in Engineering with Mechanical, Aerospace or Aeronautical.

Candidates must have a minimum of 3 years experience in Design, Development, and testing of high-temperature pneumatic valves of ECS.

Postcode: PS-102

For this post, candidates should have done Ph.D. in Engineering with Electronics and Communication, Electrical, Computer Science or I.T.

Candidates must have a minimum of 3 years experience in Electrical system design, testing and certification for aircraft applications.

Postcode: PS-103

For this post, candidates should have done Ph.D. in Engineering with Computer Science.

Candidates must have a minimum of 3 years experience in Design and Development of software for aircraft systems.

Postcode: PS-104

For this post, candidates should have done Ph.D. in ENgineering with Aeronautical, Aerospace or Mechanical.

Candidates must have a minimum of 3 years experience in Aerodynamic design, Aerodynamic analysis, grid generation, and CFD studies or wind tunnel testing.

Postcode: PS-105

For this post, candidates should have done Ph.D. in Engineering with Computer Science, Electronics and Communication, Aerospace or Electrical.

Candidates must have a minimum of 3 years experience in Development of Test Rigs and Simulators.

Senior Principal Scientist:

For these posts qualification remains the same but experience increases to 6 years.

CSIR NAL Scientist Recruitment 2019: Click the link below to go to the official website and direct link to apply

Official website

Apply here

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App