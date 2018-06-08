Council of Scientific and Industrial Research or CSIR has released the Admit cards for CSIR NET examination. The CSIR NET this year has been scheduled to be held on June 17, 2018.

The Admit cards for CSIR NET examination to be held on June 17, 2018 has been released by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research or CSIR on its official website. The candidates who are going to appear in the examination this year can download their admit cards from csirhrdg.res.in.

To download the admit cards, candidates need to enter their Date of birth anf form number on the space provided on the website. The examination will be conducted for subjects such as Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.

ALSO READ: TS IPASE Results 2018: TSBIE released Telangana Intermediate supplementary results @ results.cgg.gov.in

The exam will be conducted in two different sessions. The morning session will be from 9AM to 12 noon and the afternoon session will be conducted from 2PM to 5PM. The total marks of the examination is 200 and the candidates have to complete their paper within the stipulated time given.

They will not be permitted to leave the examination hall before the expiry of 3 hrs from the starting of the examination. As per the notification on the official website the candidates are permitted to take their Test Booklet with them after submitting their the CSIR NET examination OMR sheet.

Candidates are required to carry a black ball point pen for filling up the OMR sheet. After the final result of CSIR NET is declared, the qualifying candidates will be awarded fellowships, which will be effective from 1st January, 2019 and the validity to join the same is 2 years under the CSIR Scheme.

ALSO READ: West Bengal HS Result 2018: WBCHSE Class 12 results released, girls outperformed boys

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More