CSIR NET 2019 December exam: National Testing Agency(NTA) is going to start the online registration process for CSIR NET 2019 from September 9, 2019, onwards. The December exam will be conducted by NTA. Interested candidates can visit the official website of NTA nta.ac.in or csirhrdg.res.in to apply. According to the calendar, the June examination will be conducted on December 15, 2019, in various centers all over the country.

As known, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) conducts CSIR NET 2019 twice a year which is around June and December. The online registration process for the examinations to be conducted in June 2020 will starts in March 2020 and the examination will be conducted on June 21, 2020.

CSIR NET 2019 December exam: Important dates

The application process starts on September 9, 2019

The application process ends on: October 9, 2019

Admit card will be available from November 9, 2019

Examination’s date: December 15, 2019

The result will be announced on December 31, 2019

CSIR NET 2019 December exam: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Applicants should have M.Sc. or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/BS-4 years/ BE/ BTech/ BPharma/ MBBS with at least 55% marks for General (UR) and OBC candidates and 50% for SC/ST, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates.

Applicants enrolled for M.Sc. or having completed 10+2+3 years of the above qualifying examination as on the closing date of online submission of application form, are also eligible to apply in the above subject under the Result Awaited (RA) category on the condition that they complete the qualifying degree with requisite percentage of marks within the validity period of two years to avail the fellowship from the effective date of award.

B.Sc. (Hons) or equivalent degree holders or students enrolled in Integrated MS-PhD program with at least 55% marks for General (UR) and OBC candidates; 50% marks for SC/ST, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates are also eligible to apply.

Age Limit:

JRF (NET): Applicants should be maximum 28 years of age.

Lectureship: No upper age limit

Click here for the official notification

