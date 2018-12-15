CSIR UGC NET 2018: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will conduct the National Eligibility Test (NET) exam tomorrow at 27 centres across the country. The exam will be conducted in online mode and based on multiple choice questions (MCQ). For each incorrect answer, 0 marks will be deducted which means that there will be no negative marking in the examination.

CSIR UGC NET 2018: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will conduct the National Eligibility Test (NET) exam tomorrow at 27 centres across the country. The exam will be held in two sessions – morning and evening session and conducted for following subjects: Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences. The exam will be conducted in online mode and based on multiple choice questions (MCQ). For each incorrect answer, 0 marks will be deducted which means that there will be no negative marking in the examination.

If you have not downloaded your admit card, do it now. Candidates who are going to appear for the exam should go through the important details mentioned on the official website at csirhrdg.res.in. Candidates appearing for the exam should keep track on Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s(CSIR) official website.

The CSIR UGC NET is conducted for the junior research fellowship and appointment of Lectureship, in science and technology disciplines. The UGC NET is conducted by CSIR twice a year – June and December. The exam for the June session was held on June 17, 2018.

Items such as earrings, watches, books, pens, paper chits, magazines and electronic gadgets will not be allowed in the examination hall. If any such item is found, your candidature will be cancelled. Candidates should reach the examination on time. The result of this examination is expected to be declared in March or April next year.

