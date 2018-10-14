CSIR-UGC NET December 2018: The registration date for the upcoming UGC National Eligibility Test 2018 has been extended on the official website - csirhrdg.res.in. Candidates who have not applied for the exam can do the same till October 17, 2018.

CSIR-UGC NET December 2018: The registration process for UGC National Eligibility Test 2018 or UGC NET 2018 has been extended by the examination conducting authority national Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on its official website. According to reports, candidates who have not yet applied or have missed the last date for application scheduled as per earlier deadline can submit their application through the official portal – csirhrdg.res.in. The last date for submission for submission of the application form or registration for National Eligibility Test 2018 has now been scheduled for October 17, 2018.

Moreover, earlier reports say that the application process or registration for the UGC NET December 2018 exam is supposed to be closed on October 15. However, the authority decided to extend the deadline for submission of applications till October 17, 2018. The UGC NET examination is conducted every year for those candidates who aspire to get the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) NET or become Lecturers (NET) in certain subject areas.

Meanwhile, candidates can apply for the UGC December NET 2018 by logging into the official website. However, they are advised to go through the detailed notification regarding the necessary information related to the application which is available at CSIR, HRDG website – csirhrdg.res.in or https://www.nta.ac.in/. Candidates can follow the instruction given below to apply online.

How to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2018?

Log in to the official website of Human Resource Development Group of CSIR, i.e. csirhrdg.res.in

Search for the link that reads, “Apply Online” under the ‘Announcement’ tab

Candidates will now be directed to the next page

Here, register yourself and login with the new Id and password

Now enter all the details in the application form

Check and preview the entire application before submitting finally

After submission, an Application Number will be auto-generated, keep it for future reference

Take a print out of the application form for future reference if necessary

