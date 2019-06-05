CSIR UGC NET 2019: The admit card for the post of Joint CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and lecturership is expected to be released by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Human Resource Development Group (CSIR) by tomorrow June 6 (Thursday).

The joint CSIR UGC NET is scheduled to be conducted on June 16, 219 (Sunday). The examination will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 9 am. It will end at noon and the afternoon shift will start at 2 pm and conclude at 5 pm. The examination will be of three hours duration, combining both shifts and for 200 marks.

CSIR UGC NET admit card 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on CSIR UGC NET exam, on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in after using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Students need to download the admit card. Take out a print out of the admit card. Without carrying this, no one will be able to enter the exam hall.

The final result of this single MCQ test likely to be declared in the month of September or October 2019. The fellowship to successful candidates will be started from January 2020. Under CSIR scheme, The fellowship will be started with the validity period of two years.

Candidates must take a print out of CSIR NET admit card, along with the photo identity card such as voter ID Card, PAN Card, Driving License, Adhaar Card, Photo ID Card issued PSU / Central / State Govt, ID Card issued by University / College.

