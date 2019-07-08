CSIR UGC NET 2019 answer key: Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) has released the answer key 2019 on their official website @csirhrdg.res.in.

CSIR UGC NET answer key 2019: Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), India, has released the answer key 2019 for CSIR- UGC JRF-NET exam which was held on June 16, 2019. Candidates can check the CSIR UGC NET answer key 2019 on CSIR official website @csirhrdg.res.in.

The answer key for all subjects was earlier generated on July 5, 2019, but candidates must know that till 5 pm of July 10, 2019, they can submit their representations against question/answer key.

The answer key will be generated in PDF form on the official website of www.csirhrdg.res.in. , and candidates can download it by clicking the link mentioned under the drop-down category of CSIR-UGC NET Exam.

Key points for sending representation against answer/Question key

1) To send the Question/Answer representation here’s the Email netexam.obs@csirhrdg.res.in.

2) Candidate can send representation in prescribed Format (Word/PDF/Image) as an attachment with the email.

3) Candidate must write, Subject Name, Booklet Code (A/B/C) and Question No. in the subject line of the email. Eg: Life Science, B, 85

Note: Booklet Number is not required

4) Candidate should send only 1 email for 1 question and for different question a separate email should be sent

5) The representation must be supported with the only a relevant portion of books/findings to be attached along with the email.

6) The prescribed format shall be available on the website from 05/07/2019 to 10/07/2019 (till 5 PM).

7) Candidate must avoid sending multiple emails for 1 question.

8) The representation must be sent by email mode. Other modes shall not be entertained.

9) Answer keys on the website will only be from 05/07/2019 to 10/07/2019 (till 5 PM).

10) Telephonic queries shall not be entertained.

11) The last date for sending representation/grievance is 10/07/2019 (till 5 PM).

