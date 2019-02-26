CSIR-UGC NET 2019: The registration process for the NET 2019 exam is now open through the official website of CSIR. Candidates who are interested to sit for the upcoming examination to be held on June 9 are advised to apply before March 18 through the official portal - csirhrdg.res.in.

CSIR-UGC NET 2019: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and UGC has opened the online registration or application process for the upcoming National Eligibility Test or NET examinations June 2019 from Monday, February 25 through its official website. Candidates who are interested to appear in the examination to be conducted by the Agency are advised to go to the official website of the same and check the eligibility criteria, and other necessary details regarding the examination before applying through the portal of NTA. According to the schedule, the NET 2019 examination will be conducted on June 16.

Moreover, the candidates can log into CSIR’s official website and check out the notification for the examination directly at csirhrdg.res.in. The National Eligibility Test or NET is conducted for candidates who aspire to become a Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) OR take up Lectureship (LS). Also, the guidelines of UGC NET says that those who are over aged will not be considered for JRF, however, they will be considered for Lectureship. Candidates must note that they need to submit only one application for the examination. The last date for submission of the online application has been scheduled for March 18, 2019.

How to check the notification and apply for NET 2019 online?

1. Log into the official website of the NTA or NET 2019 – csirhrdg.res.in

2. Search for the link that reads, “Registration” under the UGC NET 2019

3. Click on the online registration link

4. Candidates will be taken to a new window’

5. Here, enter all the necessary details such as name and date of birth and click to submit

6. On submitting, a Password and Id will be generated

7. Login to the user portal with the credentials

8. Now, fill in the application as per the given instructions and upload scanned copies of the supporting documents, photo and signature

9. Make application fee payment and take a print out of the receipt and keep a copy of the application form for future reference

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More