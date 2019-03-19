CSIR UGC NET 2019: The application process for the upcoming UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 has been extended through the official website - csirhrdg.res.in. Candidates can check the last date and know how to apply for the examination by following the instructions given below.

CSIR UGC NET 2019: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has extended the application submission for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 examination through the official website. According to the latest updates, the last date for applying to the examination has been scheduled for March 22, 2019.

All the candidates who are interested to appear in the NET 2019 examination are advised to submit their filled up applications by logging into the official website – csirhrdg.res.in before the closure of the NET 2019 application process online. The NET 2019 will be conducted on June 16, 2019, for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) aspirants and those who want to become a Lecturer.

Candidates need to register themselves for the NET 2019 through the official website and also pay an application fee of Rs. 1000. Candidates belonging to other backward classes (OBC) will have to pay Rs 500 and those belonging to Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST) or PwD candidates will have to pay Rs. 250 each along with their application form.

How to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2019?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIR – csirhrdg.res.in.

Step 2: Here, search for the link that reads, ‘apply online’ displayed on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates will be taken to a new page

Step 4: Now, click on to the link to ‘register’

Step 5: Candidates need to fill in all the mandatory details and submit

Step 6: A new registration number and password will be generated

Step 7: Log-in with the credentials to fill in the UGC NET 2019 application form

Step 8: Upload signature, images and supporting documents with the application form and submit application fee online

Step 9: Keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference

Direct link to apply online for UGC NET 2019: http://csirhrdg.res.in/

