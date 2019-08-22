CSIR UGC NET 2019 Exam: The National Testing Agency or NTA has released a notice announcing the important dates of UGC National Eligibility Test 2019 to be held in December this year. Interested candidates can check the UGC NET 2019 December Exam schedule in this article.

CSIR UGC NET 2019 Exam: The National Testing Agency or NTA has announced the important dates of the upcoming UGC National Eligibility Test 2019 to be conducted by the agency in December this year. According to the schedule, NTA will commence the registration process for the National Eligibility Test 2019 December Exam through the official website on September 9, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the examination must check the important dates of UGC NET 2019 December Exam given below for their convenience.

Candidates need to follow the instructions given below to download the schedule from the official website of NTA.

CSIR UGC NET 2019 Exam: Important Dates

Commencement of the online registration process for UGC NET 2019 – September 9, 2019

Last date for registering through the official website – October 9, 2019

The tentative date for the release of UGC NET 2019 December Exam Admit Card – November 9, 2019

Date of UGC NET 2019 CBT Exam – December 15, 2019

Date of CSIR UGC NET 2019 December result declaration – December 31, 2019

