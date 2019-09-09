CSIR-UGC NET 2019: The online registration process for the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET examination will begin the online registration form from Monday, September 9, 2019. NET examination will be conducted on December 15. Interested candidates can download the hall ticket from November 9, 2019.
CSIR-UGC NET December examinations
Registration dates: September 9 to October 9, 2019
Download of admit cards: November 9
Dates of Examinations: December 15
Declaration of result: December 31, 2019.
CSIR-UGC NET June examination
Registration dates: March 16 to April 15, 2020
Download of admit cards: May 15, 2020
Exam dates: June 21
Declaration of result: July 5.
CSIR-UGC NET 2019: Application fee
General category candidates will have to pay an amount of an examination fee of Rs 1000. however, Rs 500 is available for other backward class (OBC) candidates and Rs 250 for the candidates belonging to other reserved categories- SC/ ST/ PwD.
CSIR-UGC NET: Steps to apply
Step 1: Go to the official website, csirhrdg.res.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘apply online’ link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on the link saying register here, the link which is at the left tab
Step 5: Fill all details, submit
Step 6: Use new registration number, log-in
Step 7: Fill the form, upload images
Step 8: Duly make the payment
CSIR-UGC NET: Eligibility
Junior Research Fellowship (NET), the age of the candidate should be a maximum of 28 years as on January 1, 2019. The upper age limit can be relaxed up to five years for SC / ST / physically or visually handicapped and female candidates. A total of three years for OBC- non-creamy layer candidates. No upper age limit has been fixed for the lectureship.
Examination will be conducted to test the eligibility of the aspirants for the award of the Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) NET.
Also, through the UGC NET, the eligibility for appointment of lecturers (NET) in certain subject areas will be determined.