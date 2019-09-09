NTA UGC NET Application Form, CSIR-UGC NET December 2019 Registration @ csirhrdg.res.in, nta.ac.in, ntanet.nic.in: The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET has started the online registration process today on the official website. NET examination will be conducted on December 15. Candidates who are interested can download the hall ticket from November 9, 2019.

CSIR-UGC NET December examinations

Registration dates: September 9 to October 9, 2019

Download of admit cards: November 9

Dates of Examinations: December 15

Declaration of result: December 31, 2019.

CSIR-UGC NET June examination

Registration dates: March 16 to April 15, 2020

Download of admit cards: May 15, 2020

Exam dates: June 21

Declaration of result: July 5.

CSIR-UGC NET 2019: Application fee

General category candidates will have to pay an amount of an examination fee of Rs 1000. however, Rs 500 is available for other backward class (OBC) candidates and Rs 250 for the candidates belonging to other reserved categories- SC/ ST/ PwD.

CSIR-UGC NET: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, csirhrdg.res.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘apply online’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the link saying register here, the link which is at the left tab

Step 5: Fill all details, submit

Step 6: Use new registration number, log-in

Step 7: Fill the form, upload images

Step 8: Duly make the payment

CSIR-UGC NET: Eligibility

Junior Research Fellowship (NET), the age of the candidate should be a maximum of 28 years as on January 1, 2019. The upper age limit can be relaxed up to five years for SC / ST / physically or visually handicapped and female candidates. A total of three years for OBC- non-creamy layer candidates. No upper age limit has been fixed for the lectureship.

Examination will be conducted to test the eligibility of the aspirants for the award of the Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) NET.

Also, through the UGC NET, the eligibility for appointment of lecturers (NET) in certain subject areas will be determined.

