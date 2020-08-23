NTA has reopened the application window for CSIR-UGC NET 2020 for the candidates who have not registered for the exam yet.Check important details below.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window for CSIR- UGC NET 2020. Candidates who haven’t but utilized for the examination or couldn’t full their application course of, can do it between August 22 and September 10.Here is an opportunity for the candidates who have mistakenly filled wrong information in the application form to make corrections in their form. Candidates are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars and make necessary corrections wherever required.

NTA in its official released on Saturday said, “In view of the representation received from many students who have not filled application form due to the changed circumstances arising out of COVID-19 and request received from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), NTA has decided to reopen the portal again for few weeks. This is also applicable to other students who have not been able to complete the application or submit the application form for CSIR- UGC NET June 2020 due to one reason or another.”

Students can apply online at link mentioned below.The submission or completion of online application form shall be accepted up to 5 pm of September 10 whereas the submission of fee will be accepted up to 11.50 pm of September 10. Fee can be paid online through credit/debit card/ net banking/ UPI and Paytm. Applicants can make corrections in the particulars and center cities from September 11 to 17.

Link to the website :

ugcnet.nta.nic.in

csirnet.nta.nic.in

Steps to make corrections in the UGC NET 2020 & CSIR UGC NET application Form

Step-1: Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET – ugcnet.nta.nic.in and CSIR UGC NET – csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on the link “Correction in Application Form UGC NET JUNE 2020″ and “Correction in Application Form JOINT CSIR UGC NET JUNE 2020”.

Step-3: A new page will open which will ask the already registered candidates to sign in. Those candidates who want to make any corrections or modifications are required to login with the details: Application Number, Password and Security Pin showed in CAPTCHA.

Step-4: Submit the final corrections made in the application form. Corrections in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted up to 5:00 PM and submission fee (if applicable) up to 11:50 PM.

Step-5: Save the Final Corrected Copy of the Application Form.

