CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2019: The admit cards for National Eligibility Test 2019 to be conducted by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is all set to release on csirhrdg.res.in. Candidates can check the steps to download in this article.

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2019: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is likely going to release the UGC NET 2019 Admit Cards or UGC NET Hall Tickets 2019 on its official website – csirhrdg.res.in. The NET Admit Cards will be available only on the official website mentioned here. The CSIR UGC NET 2019 examination has been scheduled to be conducted by the authority on June 16, 219 (Sunday) across the country at various examination centres.

The NET 2019 exam will be held in two different shifts and the timings are from 9 AM to 12 PM for Life Sciences and Physical Sciences subjects while the afternoon shift from 2 PM to 5 PM will be reserved for Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences papers. The candidates must note that the duration of the NET examination will be 3 hours and the papers will comprise of 200 marks.

Meanwhile, all the aspiring candidates can visit the official website and download the hall tickets of National Eligibility Test 2019 with the help of the instructions given below after the authority publishes it on the official website mentioned above.

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2019: How to Download?

Candidates need to visit the CSIR official website – csirhrdg.res.in

On the homepage, candidates need to click on the news section ‘

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to the next page

Here, the admit card link will be displayed under the news section

Now, candidates need to click on the same

Again, the candidates will be redirected to a new window

Here, the candidates need to enter the necessary details

On submitting the details, the NET admit card will appear on the screen

Keep a print out copy of the NET 2019 Hall Tickets for future use

Here’s the direct link to download the UGC NET Admit Card 2019

Meanwhile, reports say that the final result of the NET 2019 examination is likely to be declared in the month of September or October this year. The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted by CSIR and NTA for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and lecturership

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App