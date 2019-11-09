UGC NET Admit card 2019: The National Testing Agency or NTA is soon going to activate the link to download the NTA UGC NET Hall Tickets on its official website. Candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming exam are advised to download the same.

UGC NET Admit card 2019: The Admit Cards for UGC NET 2019 December Exam is going to release anytime soon. The UGC NET 2019 admit cards will be available for download as soon as it releases on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates appearing in the examination are advised to take a print out of the hall tickets of the National Eligibility Test to be held in December this year. The NTA is conducting the UGC NET 2019 at various centres and candidates must note that the admit cards are necessary for appearing in the examination.

The candidates need to log into the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in to download the hall tickets. Without the hall tickets a candidate will be barred from appearing in the examination. Moreover, the admit card will contain details such as the candidate’s name, examination name, exam centre/venue, roll number.

Issues with your hall tickets? Here’s what to do

Candidates may not be able to download the admit card from the official website of NTA as soon as it releases, this might be due to heavy traffic on the official website. In that case, candidates must not panic. They need to revisit the website later and login to their ids to download the admit cards.

After taking a print out of the admit cards of CSIR NET 2019, candidates have to paste their passport size photograph on it. The candidates must paste the same photo that he/she had submitted along with their application form. On the day of the examination day, candidates have to produce a valid photo id proof with the UGC NET 2019 admit card. These documents can be used as proof – pan card, voter id, passport, driving license, Aadhaar card or enrolment number, etc.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, thanks Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Also Read: Ayodhya Ram temple court verdict: Supreme Court rules in favour of Ram temple, orders 5-acre land to Muslims for mosque construction

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App