CSIR UGC NET admit card 2019: The National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 admit cards have been released, on csirhrdg.res.in. Candidates who are appearing in the examination are advised to download the UGC NET Admit Card by following the steps given below.

CSIR UGC NET admit card 2019: The National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 admit cards have been issued by the examination conducting authority on the official website – csirhrdg.res.in. The CSIR UGC NET 2019 has been scheduled to be conducted on (Sunday), June 16. The admit cards are now available on the CSIR website and those who are going to appear in the UGC NET 2019 examination can download the same by logging into the website.

The CSIR NET exam will be conducted in two different shifts i.e. in the morning from 9:00 AM to 12:00PM and in the afternoon from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The duration of the examination will be three hours and the papers will consist of 200 marks.

How to download the CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2019?

Candidates need to log into – csirhrdg.res.in

After logging in, click on the link to download the admit cards of NET 2019

On clicking on the link, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the registration number and submit

The admit card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download and take a print out of the same for reference

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website and download the CSIR UGC NET 2019 Admit Card

The NET examination is conducted for candidates aspiring for Junior Research Fellowship and Lecturership. The successful and eligible candidates will be given admission/placement in a University/ National laboratory/ Institution of higher learning and research under JRF and those opting for Lecturership will be placed as associate professors in colleges and universities.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App