CSIR UGC NET answer key: The answer keys for the Joint CSIR UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will be released for junior research fellowship (JRF) and for lectureship on the official website @ csirhrdg.res.in. Examination was held on June 16, 2019. Those who had appeared for the exam can check their answer keys.

A window will be provided to the candidates for raising an objection against the answer key. Last date to send any query is July 10, (Wednesday), 2019. Objections raised and will release a final answer key and the result will be calculated based on the CSIR UFC NET final answer key 2019.

CSIR UGC NET answer key: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, csirhrdg.res.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam question paper and answer key 2018′

Step 3: A new window will be opened. Candidates can click on subjects. The question paper set link

Step 4: A PDF will be available, download the result

Candidates who wish to send their representation as an email at netexam.obs@csirhrdg.res.in. Objections need to be sent in the form of word/PDF/image as an attachment along with the email.

Subject line of the email should have name, booklet code and question number, according to the official notice. Candidates will also need to add documents supporting their claims. It was conducted in three hour long 200 marks exam. It was conducted in two shifts– morning and noon across 27 exam centres.

The final result, according to the notification will release in the month of September-October. Two separate merit lists, one qualifying for candidates for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF-NET). The second list is for candidates who are qualifying the Eligibility Test for Lectureship (LS-NET).

