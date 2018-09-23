CSIR-UGC NET December 2018: The notification for the UGC NET examination has been released on the official website of NTA. Candidates who are willing to appear in the examination this year can check the same by logging into csirhrdg.res.in.

CSIR-UGC NET December 2018: The Information Bulletin or notification for the UGC NET 2018 examination which is scheduled to be conducted by the National Testing Agency in the month of December this year, has been released by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on its official website. According to reports in a leading daily, the CSIR-NET 2018 examination is going to be held on December 16, 2018.

The application process for the examination is going on through the official website of NTA and those who have not yet submitted their application forms can apply for the National Eligibility Test now. Candidates can check the notification regarding the details of the examination by logging into csirhrdg.res.in.

Meanwhile, the eligibility test is conducted for the candidates aspiring to become a lecturer or a Junior Research Fellow. Candidates can check the notification online by following the instructions given below. The examination will be based on Multiple Choice Questions.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidate who wants to appear in the examination should have passed M.Sc or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/BS-4 years/BE/BTech/BPharma/MBBS with at least 55% marks. However, reserved category candidates need at least 50% marks.

Students who are enrolled in Integrated MS-PhD program with at least 55% marks can also apply for the CSIR-NET 2018 examination.

Steps to download the CSIR-NET December 2018:

Log in to the official website of the CSIR-NET 2018 – csirhrdg.res.in Search for the link that reads, “Information Bulletin for CSIR-UGC NET for JRF/LS December, 2018” Click on the link Candidates will be taken to a different window Now go through the PDF carefully Download and take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

To go to read the Information Bulletin directly, click on this link: http://csirhrdg.res.in/notification_main_dec2018.pdf

